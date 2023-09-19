The Caucasus region is on the brink of a new conflict, as Azerbaijan has started a military operation in Nagorno Karabakh. This mountainous enclave has been the subject of dispute with Armenia for decades, and in recent times, tension has been increasing.

On Tuesday night, the Armenian separatist armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh reported clashes along the front, in which the Azerbaijani army used offensive artillery, aviation and drones. The first reports of the fighting reported at least two civilians killed and 23 injuredaccording to Armenian separatist authorities, while Azerbaijan claims that its attacks were aimed exclusively at military targets.

Armenia has denounced Azerbaijan’s operation as a “large-scale aggression” for the purpose of carrying out “ethnic cleansing”. In addition, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has requested intervention from Russia and the UN. The Armenian government maintains that it has no troops in Nagorno-Karabakhsuggesting that the Armenian separatist forces are facing the Azerbaijani army alone.

This escalation of tensions in Nagorno Karabakh occurs three years after the previous conflict, which lasted six weeks and culminated in the military defeat of Armenia, which had to cede territories in Nagorno Karabakh and its surroundings to Azerbaijan.

The international community has expressed concern about the situation, with calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged the immediate cessation of operation, while Russia and Türkiye have been informed of the ongoing operations. The Kremlin is trying to convince Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table.

The death of four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians in a mine explosion at a tunnel construction site in Nagorno-Karabakh has been cited as the reason behind the Azerbaijani operation. . Azerbaijani authorities allege that a group of Armenian separatist “saboteurs” planted these mines, calling the act an act of “terrorism.”

THE DEBATE

Hello! You can now follow us on our new official Debate channel on WhatsApp: We are waiting for you!