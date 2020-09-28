The armed forces of Azerbaijan have launched a new large-scale offensive operation in sections of the Araks and Matagis-Talish river valleys in Nagorno-Karabakh. Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated this on his page in Facebook…

“The Artsakh Defense Army successfully resists all attacks and attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy’s personnel and equipment,” he wrote.

According to him, the Armenian side destroyed 22 tanks and 10 units of other armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. “Over 370 military personnel have been liquidated. They have a large number of wounded. According to the information received, the number of injured, whose condition is assessed as moderate, is 35 percent, ”Hovhannisyan said.

On September 27, armed clashes broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku reported that Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and announced a counteroffensive. Yerevan stated that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic. The Armenian side claims that 4,000 militants are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan, which Turkey has transferred from Syria.

The combat vehicles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system were first spotted in Yerevan on September 16, 2016 at a rehearsal for the parade in honor of the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. In the winter of 2016-2017, a number of Armenian officials, including President Serzh Sargsyan, officially confirmed that the republic’s military had a complex.