Baku is ready to help with vaccination of the population of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), if there is a corresponding request. This was announced to Izvestia in the Azerbaijani parliament.

“How can we resist the provision of medical care when it is needed? If the population finds itself in a difficult situation, I am sure that Azerbaijan itself will provide a vaccine to help these people, ”Rasim Musabekov, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, told Izvestia.

At the same time, the politician noted that Baku “does not recognize any authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh”.

Azerbaijan, like Armenia, has joined the WHO COVAX program and will soon receive consignments of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Baku also has an agreement with the Russian Federation on the supply of “Sputnik V” – on March 12, the country’s Ministry of Health approved its use, the country’s prime minister signed a decree on the purchase of 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. By the end of May, Azerbaijan will also receive over 432 thousand doses of the drug from AstraZeneca.

The main stake is on the Chinese drug CoronaVac. Vaccination in the country began on January 18, and about 15 thousand people receive the vaccine from the PRC every day. All in all, the contract implies the receipt of 9 million doses of CoronaVac vaccines.

