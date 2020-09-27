The Azerbaijani parliament made a decision to introduce martial law in a number of cities and regions of the country due to the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Reported by RIA News…

The decision of the parliament must be approved by the President of the country, Ilham Aliyev, within 48 hours. The announcement of the curfew is the responsibility of the country’s Interior Ministry.

Earlier, Armenia announced a similar step. The country’s Cabinet of Ministers has introduced martial law and announced a general mobilization.

The aggravation of the conflict between the two countries occurred on the morning of September 27. The parties accuse each other of escalating.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically. In July of this year, clashes took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, about 300 kilometers from Karabakh. The death toll on both sides was 18.