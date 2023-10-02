The Aliyev administration has published a plan for the reintegration of Armenians in Karabakh

The administration of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has published details of a plan for the reintegration of Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. This was reported in a statement issued by the office of the Azerbaijani leader, reports TASS.

“Regardless of ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation, equal rights and freedoms of everyone are guaranteed, including the safety of everyone,” the presidential administration said.

It is noted that the management of the territories currently controlled by Baku will be carried out “through special representative offices of the President of Azerbaijan,” in the work of which local residents may be involved.

Earlier it was reported that the second meeting of the delegation from Baku with representatives of the Armenian population of the region took place in the city of Khojaly in Karabakh. Azerbaijan was represented at the negotiations by Ramin Mamedov, who was responsible for contacts with the Karabakh Armenians.