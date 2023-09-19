The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan announced the start of local anti-terrorist measures in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR).

In order to disarm and withdraw units of the Armenian Armed Forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of the civilian population, as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

The report emphasizes that the Azerbaijani forces informed the Russian peacekeepers and the Joint Russian-Turkish Center for Monitoring the Ceasefire about their actions. Turkish Foreign Ministry supported actions of Azerbaijan.

Before this, Baku accused the Armenian Armed Forces of shelling the position of the Azerbaijani army in the Aghdam direction.

Azerbaijan announced the use of high-precision weapons in Karabakh

The country’s Ministry of Defense emphasized that civilian objects and the population are not targets. At the same time, residents of Stepanakert in the NKR-controlled part of Nagorno-Karabakh reported shelling on the outskirts of the city.

According to the department, the Azerbaijani military “using high-precision weapons on the front line and in the depths disables the positions of formations of the Armenian Armed Forces, their long-term firing points, as well as combat assets and military facilities.”

Photo: Staff/Reuters

Yerevan denied the presence of its military in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia emphasized that false statements are being spread in Azerbaijani official reports and the media about the presence of units of the Armenian Armed Forces, their military equipment and personnel in Nagorno-Karabakh. The operation of Azerbaijan in Armenia itself called large-scale aggression.

Azerbaijan has unleashed another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, seeking to complete the policy of ethnic cleansing (…) Civilian settlements, the city of Stepanakert, other cities and villages are being shelled by Azerbaijan under the empty pretext of destroying military installations Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

The military department called the situation on the country’s borders as of 14:00 (13:00 Moscow time) relatively stable against the backdrop of the start of anti-terrorist measures by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has opened humanitarian corridors for evacuation from Karabakh

“In order to ensure the evacuation of the population from the danger zone, humanitarian corridors and reception points have been created on the Lachin road and in other directions,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

In addition, the department promised to provide the necessary medical care and provide drinking water and food to women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Photo: Vahan Stepanyan / Reuters

Moscow reacted to the worsening situation in Karabakh

According to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be achieved by implementing the road maps that were agreed upon and which are on paper. Zakharova also emphasized what needs to be done to resolve the situation: implement the agreements and not provoke the situation.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent will continue to carry out its tasks in the region. Moscow expects that his security will be guaranteed by all parties to the conflict, the Foreign Ministry said.