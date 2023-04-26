The Azerbaijan Border Police has released the video of the inauguration of a checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin Corridor, near the border with Armenia. The Lachin Corridor is the only road linking Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but in fact largely under the control of a self-proclaimed republic loyal to Yerevan.

The checkpoint was inaugurated on April 23, one day before the anniversary of the Armenian genocide. Azerbaijan has said it will control the checkpoint by “interacting” with Russian peacekeepers, who have jurisdiction over the Lachin Corridor under an agreement reached in September 2020.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh; the first between 1992 and 1994, the second in 2020.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the Lachin Corridor in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, April 26.



