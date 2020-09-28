Azerbaijan has one more defender in the conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh – Afghanistan expressed support. Reported by RIA News…

“Afghanistan demands an end to the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports the efforts of the people and government of Azerbaijan and other countries of the world in this regard,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said. The ministry added that Kabul is concerned about the clashes in the South Caucasus and regrets the loss of life.

On September 27, clashes broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku reported that Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and announced a counteroffensive. Yerevan stated that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic. The Armenian side claims that 4,000 militants are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan, which Turkey has transferred from Syria. Baku rejects these accusations.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.

