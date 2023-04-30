After yesterday’s triumph in the Sprint Race, Sergio Perez also wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, closing a perfect weekend in style. This is the sixth career victory in Formula 1 for the Red Bull driver, capable of leaving teammate Max Verstappen behind: for the Austrian team it is the third double win out of four seasonal appointments. In third place is Charles Leclerc with Ferrari, who was unable to defend himself or respond to the attacks of his rivals.

Fourth place for Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz is only fifth, followed by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. A clean start for everyone and no upheavals in the top positions, with Leclerc maintaining the lead in front of the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez. The single-seaters of the Austrian team, however, play a sport of their own and, first the Dutchman at the start of the fourth lap, then the Mexican during the sixth, strip the Monegasque’s red of paint making it slip into third position. On lap 11, De Vries hit the wall with the AlphaTauri and forced the Safety Car to enter, just as Verstappen, race leader at the time, had stopped for the first stop. Thus began the first upheavals, because all the others took advantage of a ‘halved’ pit stop, with Perez returning first and Leclerc second, while the world champion moved into third position.

At the restart Verstappen takes a moment to overtake the Ferrari number 16 again, while just behind Sainz he is mocked by his compatriot Alonso by handing him fourth place. Virtually nothing happens until the end of the race: just to point out a very close fight for the fastest lap and the additional point in the standings, which in the end is won by Russell (eighth but with new soft tire mounted a few kilometers from the finish) .