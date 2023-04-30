After the two qualifying sessions there was great anticipation for the Sprint, mostly to finally have one realistic feel of the race pace of the cars on the Baku track. The reality was simply what any rational logic would have drawn before the Azerbaijani weekend: RedBull continue to have a significant advantage even on this track. Sergio Perez, historically at ease on the streets of Baku, didn’t let the tempting opportunity slip away, served mainly by the contact on the first lap between Verstappen And Russell, which freed the team from any internal struggle embarrassment. Checo stayed close to Leclerc, passed him at the first good opportunity and then made it set his own pacewhile Max did what he could, keeping up but asking a lot of tires to compensate for the damaged car and then particularly unbalanced.

Leclerc does a good race, but the SF23 confirms the much degradation

The Ferrari with the setup brought to the track she didn’t misbehavebut the car still has i congenital problems in tire management. Leclerc made a good start before and a good restart after the Safety Car, he squeezed everything possible out of his SF23 as long as he could, and then faced a sort of “controlled precipice”with the tire collapse managed in order to have enough performance at key points on the track to keep Verstappen behind, which obviously wasn’t 100%. The degradation seen on the reds is not comforting from a race perspective, if we add that the entire first part of the mini-race was neutralized by VSC and Safety, leaving the riders free in the end for a stint of just about ten laps.

Red Bull has an impressive DRS, but doesn’t win for that

There’s a lot of talk about the RB19’s DRS, and that’s surely correct, but the car designed by Newey he is not dominating the championship thanks to speed on the forehand or to the leap forward that the opening of the mobile wing actually allows. That sure is a great help in qualifying and overtaking, but not in the long run. The key continues to be performance coupled with almost no rubber degradation. When Leclerc started to feel the drop in tire performance he lost both laps front precisionfundamental in the mixed stretch, both the traction, while Perez could continue to push full force in the mix, literally wriggling out of every corner. On the penultimate lap, the Mexican slipped past Leclerc 1 second and a half dry, yet in front of Perez the DRS did not have him. If we look at the race times graph (considering the times from the second lap after the Safety Car) this is absolutely clear.



Leclerc is overtaken by Perez on lap 7 and then catches up with the Mexican’s slipstream to try to keep up. He succeeds for just 5 laps, before the tires begin to show significant signs of loss of grip. From here begins a linear degradation where the Monegasque raises the times on average by 4 tenths and a half per lap, the “controlled fall” we mentioned at the beginning. Perez, on the other hand, can stay on his times until the last lap, where he conspicuously lifts his foot given the advantage of over 4 seconds accumulated at that point. Interestingly, Leclerc’s degradation follows a pattern very similar to what happens on Verstappen’s damaged carevidently going to lose load and efficiency, and therefore finding itself forced to ask more of the rubber. Someone noticed a lower drop in performance for Sainz compared to Leclerc, but it is clear that the Monegasque used his tires much more in the laps covered in the first part of the race, on average 1 second faster than his teammate. And it was indeed Sainz himself who stated that at the end of the race he was no longer able to reconnect with George Russell’s DRS in front of him because he too was in difficulty with tire degradation. In short, the signals sent by the sprint are not particularly encouraging for the red.

Ferrari will try to rely on the hard compound

However, all is not lost for the little horse: the use of hard tires in the longest stint it could help the Maranello team to contain degradation, thanks also to a greater thermal inertia which makes it easier to avoid overheating of the rubber. Despite the start from pole, keeping both Red Bulls behind for the entire race distance still seems a prohibitive undertaking for Leclerc, moreover in a 2 against 1 situation, given the difficulties of Sainz. The Monegasque was computeralmost letting Perez pass already in the sprint, given the difficulty in containing the Mexican while maintaining good management, and it is natural to expect something similar even on the total race distance.

Red Bull in front and Ferrari to contain Aston and Mercedes, but beware of crazy Baku!

Meanwhile, in the sprint they gave some discreet signals precisely on the subject of tire management Mercedes that above all Aston Martinwith the latter which could show its best characteristics precisely with hard rubber, and which, therefore, could emerge on the race distance. The impression is that it is reasonable to expect that Ferrari will set the race more on manage and monitor the return of Mercedes and Aston Martin to guarantee another podium, after the deserved one in the sprint, compared to a battle with the Red Bulls at any cost. Of course this is net of follies of Baku, between Safety Car, red flags and the various crazy races that we have seen in recent years on this particular street circuit. Furthermore, without forgetting the eventual Perez-Verstappen rivalry. The superiority of the two-time world champion is well known, but the Mexican is on this track it goes particularly strongand the awareness that the world championship is, at least for now, one thing only between the two of themcould push the Checo to take some more risk to try to stay in front of his partner, perhaps even at the cost of disobeying orders. The scale of values ​​therefore appears not so different from the last few races, with a Red Bull candidate for victory and a Ferrari which this time starts favorably compared to Mercedes and Aston Martin but which will need a good management competition to confirm itself as second force. which would be at least a starting point in view of the wave of updates that should arrive in the next races.