Mercedes in shape

The Baku weekend opened with excellent signs for Mercedes and above all for Lewis HamiltonThe seven-time world champion has in fact obtained the second fastest time in the morning free practice and the third in the afternoon onesjust 66 thousandths off Charles Leclerc’s best performance. With McLaren seemingly playing hide and seek, the Silver Arrows instead seemed quite competitive and on the same level as Ferrari and a revived Red Bull.

“Today was a good day, I enjoyed riding on the track. For once it seemed like we didn’t have a gap to make up at the beginning. – Hamilton commented to the microphones of the official F1 channel – I don’t know how my long run compared to everyone else’s, but we didn’t do a huge number of laps. Red Bull seems quite fast to me, like Ferrari, but we are there“.

Hamilton flies low

Rather than making any grand prix plans about what could be his third win of 2024, however, Hamilton wants to remain cautious: “We don’t know what the others were on fuel. In qualifying we could see some steps forward that we haven’t seen so far. We have to stay cautious and make the best weekend we can. I hope we are as close to the top as it seems. The old bottom? For me it’s difficult as the car here would have been with the other bottom, it’s complicated to find differences between the two. But I’m not unhappy with what we’re using“, he concluded.