The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Russian Federation due to the death of peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported this, reports RIA News.

It is clarified that the meeting took place at the UN. During the conversation, Bayramov expressed condolences to his Russian colleague.

Earlier it was reported that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded numerous violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan. It is alleged that the ceasefire has not been respected by Baku since 12:00 Tuesday, September 19.

In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, subject to ensuring the safety of the Armenian population. According to him, Armenia recognizes the territory of Azerbaijan of 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Karabakh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that Armenia essentially recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. He recalled that Armenia recorded the territorial status of Karabakh in the Prague Statement. The head of state emphasized that this was not Moscow’s decision, but Yerevan’s. “What should we say here? There is nothing to say here. If Armenia itself recognized that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” he said.