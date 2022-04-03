The Associated Press quoted a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior in Azerbaijan as saying that he believed the explosion was caused by a gas leak, indicating that investigations are underway.

In a post on its Facebook account, the Ministry of Health said that units of the emergency forces went to the site of the accident, and 24 people were transferred to nearby hospitals, suffering from burns and injuries of varying severity.

The firefighting forces were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other sites, according to Reuters.