Ruben Vardanián, billionaire enriched in Russia, philanthropist of the Armenian cause and former Minister of State (a kind of prime minister) of Nagorno Karabakh, was arrested this Wednesday by the Azerbaijani authorities and transported to the country’s capital, Baku, when he tried to flee the enclave like tens of thousands of other inhabitants. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan published a photograph of Vardanián at an airfield and escorted by two men in military uniforms from different security forces. This organization did not specify the charges under which he has been detained, except that his detention has to do with his “illegal entry” into Azerbaijan, something that could be attributed to virtually all residents of the enclave: despite the fact that it is a territory internationally recognized as Azerbaijani, for the last three decades Nagorno-Karabakh has functioned as a state de facto with its own institutions and border control, and the only way of entry was through Armenia.

“My husband […] “He was arrested by the Azerbaijani authorities this morning at the border when he was trying to leave along with thousands of Armenians escaping the Azerbaijani occupation,” the detainee’s wife, Veronika Zonabend, wrote on social media. “Ruben remained with the people of Artsakh [como los armenios llaman al enclave] during the 10-month blockade and suffered with them in their fight for survival. “I ask for your prayers and support to guarantee my husband’s release,” he added.

This arrest occurs despite the fact that, a few days ago, Azerbaijani presidential advisor Hikmat Hajiyev promised an amnesty for all Armenian combatants, with the exception of those accused of “war crimes” against Azerbaijanis in the First Karabakh War (1991- 93).

More than 50,000 Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh – almost half of its population – had crossed the border into Armenia at 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in mainland Spain), according to an Armenian government spokeswoman. Additionally, the number of people injured in a fuel tank explosion on Monday who have been evacuated to Armenia for treatment now stands at 311.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan made public this Wednesday the balance of casualties of its 24-hour offensive with which, last week, it achieved the surrender of the enclave: 192 Azerbaijani soldiers lost their lives and more than 500 were injured. . On the Armenian side, the number of dead exceeds 300 (the search for missing persons is still ongoing) and the number of injured exceeds 400. To these we must add the at least 68 dead in Monday’s accident.

A controversial figure

Vardanián (Yerevan, 1968) was a controversial figure both in Azerbaijan and in Armenia itself. He began to amass his fortune – estimated at around 1 billion dollars (about 920 million euros) – with the investment bank Troika Dialog in Russia, during the chaotic period that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the first years of Vladimir Putin’s Government. He is and has been part of the board of directors of important Russian companies, including Kamaz truck company; Skolkovo Business School; or the Volga-Dnepr air freight company, for which it is sanctioned in Ukraine. In 2021, he renounced Russian nationality and acquired Armenian nationality. In the summer of last year, Vardanián announced that he was moving to Nagorno Karabakh and, in November, the then president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, offered him the position of minister of state, a kind of prime minister, with special powers. and more prerogatives than his predecessors.

Baku did not hide its discomfort about this. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev himself accused him of having been “sent by Moscow with a specific plan.” His appointment was not amused in Armenia either, since his animosity towards the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, is known, as well as his ties with previous, more pro-Russian leaders. A former official in the Armenian Administration of the enclave also assured this newspaper that he was “a man from Moscow, who has neither been elected by the Armenians nor has experience in Karabakh politics.”

Others, however, believe that he was simply a billionaire with an air of grandeur. In an interview with EL PAÍS at the beginning of the year, Vardanián defended his decision to serve as ruler of the enclave: “I thought that my experience, my contacts, my network and my knowledge could be useful.” Of course, their contacts with the Kremlin were of little use, since the Russian peacekeepers neither acted against the Azerbaijani blockade of Nagorno Karabakh nor against the recent offensive that has caused the surrender of the enclave.

Last February, as surprisingly as he had been appointed, he was fired from office by President Harutyunyan, in what was then considered a gesture of good will towards Azerbaijan. Harutyunian himself resigned in August to “not hinder” negotiations with Baku. In an interview with Armenian public television on Tuesday, Samvel Babayan, a former Karabakh general and politician now exiled in Armenia, accused the previous administration, including Harutyunyan and Vardanian, of blowing up talks with Azerbaijan — in which Baku allegedly offered the autonomy of Nagorno Karabakh in exchange for disarmament—because they were convinced that Russian peacekeepers would protect them from any attempted Azerbaijani military offensive.

Armenia has asked the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg for precautionary measures to receive information on where and in what state Vardanián is located and so that he can use his consular rights (Armenia and Azerbaijan do not have bilateral diplomatic relations and, therefore, do not there is no Armenian embassy or consulate in Baku). During a press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov assured that Russia “will protect the rights” of Vardanián as a “Russian citizen,” although when a journalist reminded him that he had renounced his nationality, he backed down: “Then things change.”

Vardanián may not be the only Karabakh leader detained. The independent Azerbaijani channel Meydan TV reported that Vitali Balasanián, former head of the National Security Council until Vardanián expelled him from office, has also been arrested. Balasanian had assured that he would remain in Nagorno-Karabakh despite the “reintegration” of the enclave to Azerbaijan, but was apparently detained when he tried to flee, although this information has not been officially confirmed by either Baku or the Armenian authorities.

