The reports of the Azerbaijani Air Force plane shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh do not correspond to reality, the country’s defense ministry said on 28 September.

“All the planes of the Azerbaijani army are in service,” the ministry said in Telegram Sputnik Azerbaijan.

Earlier on Monday, the press secretary of the president of the unrecognized republic of Karabakh, Vahram Poghosyan, announced the destruction of an Azerbaijani military aircraft. According to him, the incident took place at the site of the city of Martuni.

In Armenia, it was clarified that they are talking about An-2 of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

Another aggravation of the situation in Karabakh took place on September 27.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the Armenian military fired at settlements on the contact line in Karabakh. Yerevan, in turn, accused Baku of “air and missile attacks” in the region. Currently, both countries have declared martial law and mobilization.

On September 28, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced Azerbaijan’s offensive in Karabakh.

Baku reports about several dozen wounded and killed civilians.

According to Yerevan, Turkish military specialists and equipment are participating in the conflict on the side of Azerbaijan. Turkey noted that they see no reason to send their military to Karabakh.

Relations between Yerevan and Baku remain tense over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The region, located in the eastern part of the Armenian Highlands, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988.

According to the administrative-territorial division of Azerbaijan, Karabakh is still on the territory of the country.