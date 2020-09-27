The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the Armenian Armed Forces fired on settlements on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, there are civilians killed. This was stated by RIA News at the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

There is no official comment on the statement from the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia at the moment.

“On September 27, at about 06.00 (05.00 Moscow time), the armed forces of Armenia, having carried out large-scale provocations, subjected to intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army along the entire front line and our settlements located in the front-line zone from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery installations of various calibers “, – the statement of the Azerbaijani department says.

The shelling of several villages also caused “serious damage to civilian infrastructure.”

Earlier in September, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Turkey and Azerbaijan are conducting active military preparations. According to him, Ankara and Baku are pulling together the armed forces, there is information about their use of terrorist groups.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically. In July of this year, clashes took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, about 300 kilometers from Karabakh. The death toll on both sides was 18.