After the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan stated that Armenia received the last warning. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the destruction of enemy military equipment, and intelligence reported on the large losses of the Armenian army.

Thus, according to the Azerbaijani side, during the fighting on September 27, Armenia lost 22 tanks, 15 Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 8 artillery mounts, 18 drones. Such reports are given by Interfax.az…

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan showed a video of how heavy armored vehicles of the Armenian army were destroyed.

Azerbaijan also claims about the liquidated three ammunition depots. The losses of the Armenian army on the line of contact are estimated at 550 servicemen (including dead and wounded).

Let us remind you that Azerbaijan and Armenia introduced martial law, and Yerevan also announced mobilization.

