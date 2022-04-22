Baku (agencies)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called yesterday for negotiations on a peace treaty with Armenia soon, but said it should give up its claim to sovereignty over any of his country’s territory, Interfax news agency reported.

Aliyev said the two former Soviet republics, which fought their last major war in 2020, could reach an agreement quickly, if Armenia accepts the principles put forward by his country.

“Armenia must officially recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, besides recognizing that it does not have sovereignty over any of the territories of Azerbaijan, and will not have any such demands in the future either,” the agency quoted him as saying.

He said that if this is not achieved, “we will not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, and we will announce it officially.”

Speaking in the parliament of Armenia after Aliyev’s remarks, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he would not sign any peace agreement with Azerbaijan without consulting the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.