Baku has launched a “counter-offensive” against the Armenian separatists. Both parties announce civilian deaths.

Azerbaijan launched an offensive against Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Sunday (September 27th), the latter said. Baku and the separatists announced civilian deaths. The separatists claim to have inflicted “losses” to the Azerbaijani army. Two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down, said the Armenian defense ministry, which supports the separatists.

Azerbaijan for its part claimed to have launched a “counter-offensive” after an attack by separatists, and reported only one downed machine. “Early this morning the Azerbaijani side launched bombardments all along the line of contact. They are also bombing Stepanakert. [la capitale], we call on the population to take shelter “, said the spokesman for the separatist presidency on his Facebook page.

Nagorno Karabakh is a secessionist region of Azerbaijan, populated mainly by Armenians and supported by Armenia. It was the scene of a war in the early 1990s that left 30,000 dead, and since then the Azerbaijani authorities want to regain control, by force if necessary, while peace talks have been deadlocked for many years. long years.

Fighting regularly pits separatists against Azerbaijanis, as well as Yerevan and Baku. In 2016, serious armed clashes almost degenerated into war in Karabakh, and fighting also pitted Armenians and Azerbaijanis on their border in July 2020.