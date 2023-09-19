Azerbaijan said it began “anti-terror operations” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday. The Defense Ministry in Baku said the operations were directed against Armenian forces. Turkey and Russia have been informed of the action. According to an AFP reporter, explosions were heard in Stepanakert, the capital of the region that has been disputed between the two countries for decades.

According to Azerbaijani reports, six people were previously killed in mine explosions. Azerbaijani security forces said two civilians were killed by a mine planted by Armenian “sabotage groups” on a road towards the city of Shusha in the Azerbaijani-controlled part of Nagorno-Karabakh. Four police officers were later killed in another mine explosion on the way to the explosion site.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union and have already fought two wars over the area. Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but the area is predominantly populated by Armenians. After six weeks of fighting in 2020 with more than 6,500 deaths, Russia brokered a ceasefire agreement that forced Armenia to give up large areas.

Since then, there have been repeated deadly clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In recent months, tensions over the heavily mined Nagorno-Karabakh region have increased significantly again.

