Azerbaijani authorities have banned entry to PACE members who voted against the country

The Azerbaijani authorities have declared all members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) who voted not to ratify the powers of the country’s delegation to this organization persona non grata. This was reported by the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ayhan Hajizade, the statement was published on website departments.

According to Hajizade, if parliamentarians want to visit Azerbaijan before the restoration of the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, they will be denied entry.

Earlier, Azerbaijan officially submitted an application to join BRICS, which in addition to Russia, China and India includes Brazil, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, South Africa and Ethiopia.

On August 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Baku. In particular, he held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which were also attended by Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, presidential aides Yuri Ushakov and Ruslan Edelgeriev, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.