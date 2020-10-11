Highlights: In Armenia Azerbaijan, war continues on 21st day, all peace talks fail

Both countries want to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh area

Armies are attacking each other’s civilian areas, more than 600 people have died so far

Baku

The war has been going on in Armenia and Azerbaijan for the last 21 days. Both countries want to occupy the Nagorno-Karabakh region. On Sunday, Azerbaijan claimed that its air defense missile system killed Armenia’s SU-25 fighter aircraft. Whereas, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has rejected the claim that all its fighters are safe and Azerbaijan is making false claims.

Both countries are targeting civilian areas

Armenia has claimed that the Azerbaijani force is targeting Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds of civilians on his side have been killed in this attack. At the same time, Azerbaijan claims that the Armenian army is firing a missile on its second largest city, Ganja. On Saturday, more than 12 Azerbaijani people were killed and more than 40 injured in a similar missile attack.

Armenia targeted this city

Ganja city, with a population of over 330,000, is located about 100 kilometers north of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the beginning of the fighting last Sunday, Armenia alleged that the Azerbaijan army has attacked Stepanakert and targeted the civilian population there. After this, Nagorno-Karbakh leader Aryek Harututian announced that his army would also target the cities of Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Israel with Azerbaijan

On the other hand, Turkey and Israel stand with Azerbaijan. Turkey has issued a statement saying that we understand that this crisis will be resolved peacefully but till now the Armenian side does not seem inclined for it. Turkey said that we will continue to stand with the people of Azerbaijan against the aggressive action of Armenia or any other country. It is believed that Turkey was pointing towards Russia. At the same time, Israel is also supplying deadly weapons to Azerbaijan.

Armenian response action hit Azerbaijan, 12 killed, more than 40 injured

On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.