The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced this Tuesday (19) the start of an “anti-terrorist operation” in the separatist region of Karabakh, following the explosion of two mines and a weapons attack allegedly organized by Armenia.

“Local anti-terrorism actions have begun in the region,” the military department said in a statement.

The ministry stated that the operation seeks to “ensure compliance with the provisions of the tripartite declaration” between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, which ended the 2020 war, in which Baku recovered a large part of the territories lost during the first conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani officials said the actions aim to “expel Armenia’s armed formations” from the territory, “neutralize its military infrastructure, ensure the safety of the civilian population” and restore constitutional order.

The Ministry of Defense announced the start of action after the death of six Azerbaijanis – two civilians and four police officers – as a result of the explosion of two mines in the Karabakh region and an attack with mortars and small arms in the Agdam region, where it is located the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Baku attributed the episodes to “a sabotage group of illegal military formations in Armenia” and opened a criminal case for terrorism, premeditated murder based on ethnic hatred and illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

Nagorno-Karabakh, self-proclaimed independent in 1991, has since been the main point of contention between Armenia and Azerbaijan, who fought two wars, one in the early 1990s, which ended in Armenian victory, and another in 2020, in which they won. the Azerbaijanis.

The territory belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but ethnic Armenians live there.

As a result of the most recent 44-day war, Baku recovered more than two-thirds of the territory of the mountainous region and its surroundings that had been declared a security zone by Yerevan, the Armenian capital, although the country had to maintain communication with the enclave through the Lachin corridor, blocked by Azerbaijan for nine months.

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia have increased in recent days, amid reports of troop movements on both sides, and threaten to nullify the ceasefire reached in 2020 with Russian mediation.

The former Soviet republic has criticized Russia’s withdrawal due to the War in Ukraine. According to Armenia, Putin “turned his back” on the country, which is facing a historic conflict with Azerbaijan and needs protection from Moscow.

Armenia’s response

Armenia asked Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday (19) to “take clear and unequivocal measures” to put an end to “Azerbaijani aggression” against the territory, which belongs to the latter country, but is inhabited by Armenians.

“By virtue of the tripartite declaration of November 9 (2020), Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region must take clear and unambiguous measures to put an end to Azerbaijan’s aggression,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, called a meeting of the country’s Security Council to address the armed actions initiated by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a statement from the organization.

Furthermore, Armenian diplomacy also called on the UN Security Council and its international partners to react to Baku’s “aggression”.

“This new large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh aims to complete Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing,” he warned.

Hours earlier, Azerbaijan announced the start of an “anti-terrorist operation” in the region inhabited by around 120,000 Armenians and the opening of “humanitarian corridors” to “guarantee the evacuation of the population from the danger zone”.

Baku’s attack on the Armenian enclave comes after a nine-month blockade to which Azerbaijani authorities subjected the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh after closing the only route linking the region to Armenia.

Russian “concern”

Russia stated this morning that it was “deeply concerned” about the “sudden” escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave belonging to Azerbaijan but inhabited by Armenians, where Baku began today (19) an “anti-terrorist operation”.

“We are deeply concerned about the sharp escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia insistently appeals to the parties to stop the bloodshed, immediately cease military actions and return to the path of political-diplomatic understanding,” said Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman at his weekly press conference.

The diplomat stated that news coming from the region speaks of an operation launched by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to which armed units from Nagorno-Karabakh responded.

In turn, Russian peacekeepers deployed in the area are in permanent contact with Azerbaijanis and Karabakhs to achieve “a ceasefire,” he said.

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its functions. We assume that the safety of our peacekeepers will be guaranteed unconditionally by all parties,” he stressed.

A Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been in the region since the bloody war that broke out in 2020 for control of the enclave and from which Azerbaijan, which had the support of Turkey, emerged victorious.

Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh accused Baku of launching a “large-scale military offensive” against the Armenian-inhabited enclave.

“At this time, the capital, Stepanakert, and other cities and towns are under massive artillery bombardment,” said a statement from the Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Ministry. (With information from the EFE Agency)