The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has announced a full-scale counter-offensive military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in the message on website departments.

“In order to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population, the command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of our troops along the entire front,” the statement says.

According to the ministry, 12 units of the Osa anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed. It is specified that the personnel and tank units, as well as drones have found “a large number of manpower, military facilities and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces” and are destroying them.

The ministry also confirmed that the combat helicopter of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down in the Terter direction, all crew members were alive.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported that Armenian forces shot down two helicopters and three unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier on Sunday, September 27, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that the Armenian Armed Forces fired on settlements on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, there are civilians killed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force launched an attack in the direction of Karabakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically. In July of this year, clashes took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, about 300 kilometers from Karabakh. The death toll on both sides was 18.