The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the use of the tactical missile system “Tochka-U” by the Armenian Armed Forces in the battles on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, a representative of the Azerbaijani military department said on September 30.

“Some time ago, the Armenian armed forces used the Tochka-U tactical missile system,” he said. “RIA News”…

It was also specified that three of the missiles fired did not explode “due to the unsuitability and poor quality of the enemy’s military equipment.”

Earlier on September 30, the press secretary of the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Vahram Poghosyan, said that after the bombing by Azerbaijani aviation in the Karabakh city of Martakert, three civilians were killed.

On September 29, Armenia announced the destruction of 137 armored vehicles of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 72 drones, seven helicopters and one aircraft in Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict.

On the same day, Yerevan accused Baku and the Turkish Armed Forces of destroying its Su-25 attack aircraft in Armenian airspace. Azerbaijan denied this information and reported on the defeat of the positions of two battalions of the Armenian armed forces.

Aggravation in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh took place on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death of the military and civilians.

In Yerevan, they said that Baku “launched an offensive” in the Karabakh direction. In the region itself, it was noted that settlements and the capital, Stepanakert, were shelled.

Martial law and mobilization have been declared in Karabakh and Armenia. Russia, the UN and a number of other countries called on the parties to a peaceful settlement.

Relations between Yerevan and Baku remain tense over the issue of the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region, located in the eastern part of the Armenian Highlands, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988. Baku considers this territory to be its own.

Since 1992, negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict have been conducted within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.