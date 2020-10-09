The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that the Armenian troops are being evacuated from Stepanakert. This is stated in message on the agency’s website on Friday, October 9.

According to the Ministry of Defense, until the morning, fierce fighting continued along the entire length of the front line, the Azerbaijani army struck in important directions and limited the enemy’s freedom of movement.

“The personnel of the military units of the armed forces of Armenia, who suffered heavy losses from the fire strike of the Azerbaijani army on Khankendi (Stepanakert – approx. “Lenta.ru”) is evacuated. A large number of servicemen were killed and wounded as a result of artillery shelling of the shelter of one of the military units in Khankendi, ”according to Baku.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting

The press service of the Karabakh Defense Army, in turn, reported that at night the situation remained stably tense, the operational-tactical situation on the front line did not change. In some areas, skirmishes and artillery battles continued.

“The enemy delivered rocket and artillery strikes against peaceful settlements. The units of the Defense Army are in full control of the operational-tactical situation, “Sputnik Armenia quotes the press service.

The armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years, broke out on September 27. The parties accuse each other of provocation and shelling of civilians.