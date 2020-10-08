The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of ten Armenian tanks and other military equipment. It is reported by TASS…

According to the Azerbaijani side, in addition to the tanks, six D-20 cannons, the Akatsia self-propelled artillery unit and up to 30 vehicles were destroyed. In addition, the loss of “a significant number of enemy manpower” is reported.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), over which Baku and Yerevan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years, escalated on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.