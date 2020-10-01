During the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani military destroyed eight Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Armenian Armed Forces. This was reported on September 30 by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Parts of the Azerbaijani army destroyed eight enemy’s Grad missile launchers,” it is stated in message… At the same time, the department published a video of the strike on the positions of the Armenian military.

At the same time, the representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan called the statements of Baku about the destruction of the “Grad” a lie.

Earlier on the same day, Azerbaijan announced the disabling of the S-300 air defense system of the Armenian Armed Forces. However, Yerevan also denied this.

Another round of aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic took place on September 27, when Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling the region and launching an offensive.

Martial law and mobilization have been declared in Karabakh and Armenia. According to Yerevan, 104 servicemen of the NKR army have been killed since the beginning of hostilities on September 27. Baku reports civilian casualties.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Turkish army is supporting the Azerbaijani forces. Ankara and Baku deny this information. Nevertheless, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to the “occupation of Karabakh by Armenia.”

Russia, the EU and the UN called on the parties to a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement.

Relations between Yerevan and Baku remain tense over the issue of ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region, located in the eastern part of the Armenian Highlands, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of the region. However, he considers the territory of Karabakh his own.