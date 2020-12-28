The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced an attack by an Armenian armed group on its position in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports TASS…

“On December 27 at 15:30 an illegal armed group of Armenians of six people attacked the units of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the village of Agdam in the Khojavend region. As a result, one serviceman was killed and another was wounded, ”the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported about clashes between Armenian and Azeri servicemen. This information was denied in Yerevan.

In early December, a violation of the ceasefire regime in Karabakh was officially recorded.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. In a few weeks, the Azerbaijani army managed to occupy a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.

On November 9, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed a joint ceasefire statement. The belligerents remained in their positions. Later, three more districts were transferred under the control of Baku.