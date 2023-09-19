Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces fire at positions of the Azerbaijani army

The Armed Forces of Armenia are shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Aghdam direction. About it reported press service of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan.

“Formations of the Armed Forces of Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, are firing from artillery installations at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in the direction of the Agdam region,” the republic’s defense department reported.

The Ministry of Defense added that the Azerbaijani military is taking retaliatory measures in this direction.

In addition, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the start of local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh. The operation is being carried out to ensure the provisions of the tripartite statement of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders.