The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported shelling of army positions from Armenia. The message was published on February 25 at website departments.

“On February 24 at 21:40 (20:40 Moscow time), units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions located in the direction of the settlement of Yeraskh, Ararat region, fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army,” the message says.

It is noted that the shelling was conducted in the direction of the settlement of Heyderabad, Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Earlier, on February 21, French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the challenges facing the security of the South Caucasus. Macron promised that France would contribute to the return of normal relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He recalled the recent clash between the countries on the border and said that he condemns Armenia's actions on February 12 and Azerbaijan's disproportionate response to them.

On February 12, the Armed Forces of Armenia fired at military personnel from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, one Azerbaijani military man was injured. On the night of February 13, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan carried out a “retaliation operation”, during which a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed and four Armenian soldiers were killed.

Later, on February 15, Pashinyan commented on this incident. He said that this is a consequence of Azerbaijan's destructive policy, which looks like “give me what I want through negotiations, otherwise I will take it by war.” He emphasized that Armenia wants to restore the border between the two states on the map and on the ground and withdraw troops from there.

Before this incident on the border, on February 1, Pashinyan said that Armenia needs a combat-ready army that can defend its territory. Aliyev said on the same day that first Armenia must change its constitution and remove the encroachment on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and only after that it will be possible to talk about peace between the two states.

On October 5, 2023, Pashinyan signed a declaration recognizing the borders of Azerbaijan. It also included Nagorno-Karabakh. This happened after the conflict escalated in 2023, when the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense took control of the region on September 19 and demanded the complete withdrawal of Armenian military personnel from there. Afterwards, the parties agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities.

At the end of September, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree according to which it ceased to exist on January 1, 2024.