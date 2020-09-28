Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced a partial mobilization. This was reported on Monday, September 28, by Interfax – Azerbaijan.

The head of the republic signed an appropriate order. The state service for mobilization and conscription has been instructed to ensure the conscription of military personnel.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting “Who do you think you are ?!” Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing for a war over Karabakh. How will the next aggravation at the border end?

Earlier, Azerbaijan stated that it was giving the last warning to Armenia, whose troops were shelling the city of Tartar.

The day before, on September 27, hostilities began in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, because of which Azerbaijan has been waging a territorial dispute with Armenia for 30 years. The parties accused each other of provocation, escalation of the conflict and shelling of settlements.

Azerbaijan claims that during the offensive it occupied several villages and advantageous heights. Nagorno-Karabakh declares that it has lost only some positions, some of which it has already returned.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically.