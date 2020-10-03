In Nagorno-Karabakh, fierce battles began in various directions of the front of the line of contact with Armenia. This was stated by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, reports on Saturday, September 3, RIA News…

“The situation at the front remains tense. During the night, the enemy’s combat activity in various directions of the front was suppressed, and a crushing blow was inflicted on him. Fierce fighting along the entire front continues, ”the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on October 3, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported on three planes of the Azerbaijani Air Force shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh. They also noted that the fighting continues in the northern and southern directions of the Karabakh border.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan said it occupied seven villages that were under enemy control. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the President of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan admitted the loss of part of his positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the NKR signed a truce protocol with the mediation of Russia, but hostilities are periodically resumed.