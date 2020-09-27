The Armenian armed forces fired on settlements on the contact line in Karabakh from mortars and large-caliber weapons, there are killed and wounded among the population. About it “RIA Novostiand ”reported in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the statement, on October 27, at about 6:00 local time (5:00 Moscow time), the Armenian Armed Forces subjected to intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army along the entire front line and settlements located in the front-line zone, from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery installations of various calibers.

The civilian infrastructure suffered serious damage. At the moment there is no official comment on this statement from the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian side.

The advanced units of the Azerbaijani army are taking retaliatory measures in order to suppress this provocation by the enemy and to ensure the safety of the civilian population who live near the line of confrontation of the troops.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan worsened after military clashes between the military personnel of the two countries broke out on July 12 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held telephone talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, urging them to de-escalate the conflict.

The Kremlin also called on both sides for restraint and an immediate return to the ceasefire.

In addition, Pashinyan himself stated that there is no military solution to the conflict and there is no alternative to peaceful negotiations with Baku to resolve the conflict.

In February 1988, the autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control of the region.