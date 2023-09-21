With doubts and tensions, but with the aim of maintaining dialogue, talks between officials from Azerbaijan and the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh culminated on September 21, a day after the ceasefire that ended 24 hours after an attack by Baku that left at least 200 dead. The separatist region raised questions about the agreement, including the delivery of weapons, while the Azerbaijanis claim complete control of the area. Nagorno Kabaraj denounced this Thursday a violation of the cessation of hostilities.

Abandoned by the West and Russia and with a ceasefire agreement of which there are questions. This is how Nagorno Karabakh government officials described this Thursday the current panorama in the separatist region that for decades has resisted Azerbaijan’s control.

His statements came after a day of talks with Baku that ended without a conclusive agreement on the future of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, but with the possibility of maintaining dialogue and the truce.

The parties reached a dialogue table on September 21, after announcing on Wednesday a cessation of hostilities, following the attack by Baku troops in the region that left at least 200 people dead and dozens injured.

“We have an agreement on the cessation of military action, but we are waiting for a final agreement. The talks continue, we will see, we need to address many questions and issues (…) There has not been a final agreement yet,” David Babayan told Reuters, advisor to Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh.

Representatives of the ethnic Armenian community in Nagorno Karabakh arrive for a meeting with Azerbaijani Government officials, in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, on September 21, 2021. © AP

According to the pact announced by the two parties a day earlier, ethnic Armenian forces had surrendered to Azerbaijan, agreeing “disband and completely disarm the armed units of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army” and “withdraw the remaining detachments and troops of the Armenian Armed Forces from the area.”

But when questioned in the last hours, Babayan stressed that several details of the agreement reached still need to be resolved, including the delivery of weapons, that his people cannot be left to die and, therefore, require security guarantees.

“There are still many issues to be resolved. We do not know what security guarantee our people will have, this must be resolved (…) At any moment they could destroy us, commit genocide against us. Do you understand this? The West is silent, Russia is silent, Armenia is silent silence. What should we do?” remarked the advisor to the president of the separatist region.

The statements from the Nagorno Karabakh side contrast with those of Azerbaijan, whose Presidency reported that the talks were “constructive.” Besides, Baku assured in the last hours that it delivered a draft peace agreement to Armenia and that he agreed to meet again soon with representatives of the separatist region, although he did not specify a date.

“Karabakh was left alone, the West turned its back on us”

Nagorno, located in the territory of Azerbaijan, has declared itself independent since 1991 and has its own government, but in political, economic and military matters it depends on Armenia.

The region has faced three major conflicts in the last three years. In the bloody 44-day war in 2020, Baku recaptured surrounding territories and even part of Nagorno Karabakh, so the assault launched last Tuesday is seen as a final blow by Azerbaijan in its intentions to reintegrate the territory.

Indeed, in an address to the nation on Wednesday night, Azerbaijan’s president spoke in a tone of victory. President Ilham Aliyev assured that people in Nagorno “forget that they live in Azerbaijan” and stated that his “iron fist” had relegated the idea of ​​a separatist ethnic Armenian Karabakh to history.

These words suggest that the representatives of his Government came to the talks this Thursday from a position of dominance, not of negotiation on equal terms.

Map of Armenia and the territories controlled by Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh exclave © Sophie Ramis, Valentin Rakovsky / AFP

Nagorno-Karabakh is increasingly cornered. The situation has worsened for its 120,000 inhabitants amid the blockade imposed by Baku since last December, on the only route that linked the region with Armenia, which prevents the passage of food and other essential items and has triggered a humanitarian crisis. .

However, This September 21, the Azerbaijani side indicated that it accepted the request of Karabakh Armenians to provide emergency food and fuel.

But the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov pointed out that nothing concrete has yet been determined about the unblocking of the corridors transport to Nagorno Karabakh.

Since the end of the 2020 war, Russia has deployed so-called peace troops in the area, but the local government of Nagorno questions the lack of support from Moscow, Yerevan and the West and points out that it faces the Azerbaijanis alone.

“The overwhelming majority of people here do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan; I don’t know what will happen (…) Karabakh was left alone, Russian peacekeepers practically do not fulfill their obligations, the democratic West turned its back on us and Armenia too turned his back on us,” Babayan emphasized.

Armenia warns of possible “ethnic cleansing”, but is committed to being “free of conflict”

During a forum at the United Nations General Assembly, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Azerbaijan is waging a campaign to try to expel thousands of ethnic Armenian residents from the region.

“120,000 people, including women, children and the elderly, currently face an existential threat to their lives, as Azerbaijan attempts to ethnically cleanse and deprive the people of Nagorno-Karabakh of their right to live in their homeland in safety, freedom and dignity.” Mirzoyan said.

A woman shows a photograph near the government building during a demonstration in support of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia, on September 20, 2023. REUTERS – IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

However, the president of Azerbaijan assured that he is willing to peacefully integrate Armenians living in the separatist territory into the structures of his own country, while preserving their right to practice Christianity.

Despite the denunciation of the Foreign Minister of Armenia, the country would not be willing this time to defend the inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh on the ground.

This Thursday, during a speech within the framework of national independence, the country’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, maintained that Armenia needs to be “free of conflict” for the sake of its independence.

Although he did not directly mention Nagorno Karabakh, both in the separatist region and in his own country, citizens denounce Yerevan’s abandonment of the territory populated by an Armenian majority.

Hundreds of people protest near law enforcement officers standing guard in front of the government building, during a demonstration to support ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh following the offensive by Azerbaijani troops. In Yerevan, Armenia, on September 20, 2023. © Reuters/Iraqli Gedenidze

Given the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, thousands of people protested in Republic Square, in the heart of Yerevan, to demand Pashinian’s resignation.

The premier has led the country both in the last defeat against Azerbaijan, in 2020, and in the current collapse of the Armenian authorities in Karabakh.

The current scenario in Nagorno Karabakh also shows that Russia’s control in that area is decreasing.

With Reuters and AP