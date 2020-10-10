After 10 hours of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on an armistice, on the exchange of prisoners and on the return of the bodies of the dead to their homeland. It is reported by Media.az…

The meeting was held in Moscow at the level of foreign ministers. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the first time personally met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was the third at the talks. The ministers gathered at a round table without official delegations.

The parties agreed on a ceasefire from 12.00 on October 10… The truce will be used to exchange prisoners of war, other detainees, and the bodies of the dead. Representatives of the Red Cross will mediate this procedure.

The second issue, which the parties agreed on, was a separate meeting mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The only issue on the agenda of the talks is a peaceful settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Let us remind you that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan began hostilities with the participation of heavy artillery. Analysts warned that the conflict could go beyond a separate region and develop into a full-fledged confrontation between Turkey and Russia.

Photo by maria. zakharova / Facebook



275

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter