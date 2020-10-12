The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said that after the onset of the ceasefire, Armenia fired on Azerbaijani soldiers who were trying to take the bodies of the dead Armenian soldiers.

According to him, in the Terter region, employees of the military prosecutor’s office and servicemen tried to collect the bodies of the dead Armenian soldiers for humanitarian reasons.

Aliyev said that an Azerbaijani military doctor was injured as a result of shelling from the Armenian side, reports RIA News…

Fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh began in late September. Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of escalating the conflict, which has been going on for over 30 years.

According to the authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, 25 civilians, including nine women and one child, were killed in two weeks of fighting. The number of injured exceeded 100 people.

On October 9, Moscow hosted hours-long talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As a result, the conflicting parties agreed to cease fire in Karabakh for humanitarian purposes, exchange the bodies of the dead and prisoners, and agree on specific details of the truce.