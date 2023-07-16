The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that “the Russian side did not guarantee the full implementation of the agreement within the framework of its obligations,” considering that Moscow “did nothing to prevent” Armenia’s delivery of military equipment to the separatist forces in the region.

Last month, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister rejected a request from Armenia to provide special security guarantees for the 120,000 Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, saying they were sufficiently protected.

In an interview with Reuters, Jihon Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said that these guarantees are unnecessary, and that this request amounts to interference in the affairs of his country.

“We do not accept this precondition for a number of reasons,” Bayramov added.

He continued, “The most fundamental thing is the following: This is an internal issue of sovereignty. The Azerbaijani constitution and a number of international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party guarantee all the necessary conditions to guarantee the rights of this population.”

He said that Armenians would still be able to speak their language and receive their education in it and preserve their culture if they were integrated into Azerbaijani society and state structures like other ethnic and religious minorities.

The Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, which the international community recognizes as part of Azerbaijan, has been the focus of conflicts between the two neighbors since the years before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and between Armenians and Azerbaijanis for more than a century.

After intense fighting and a ceasefire brokered by Russia, in 2020 Azerbaijan took control of Armenian-held areas in and around the mountainous Karabakh region.