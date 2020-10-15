The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) in its Telegram-channel accused Azerbaijan of torpedoing the peace initiatives of Russia and the OSCE.

“In a situation where the Azerbaijani authorities, supported by Turkey and international terrorists and remaining unpunished, have lost their sense of reality and are deliberately torpedoing the peace initiatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the only effective way to stop the escalation of violence, save numerous human lives and ensure long-term and lasting peace in the region is the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, ”the statement reads.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh. Later, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire entered into force. The parties decided to cease fire from noon on October 10, but soon began to accuse each other of violations.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.