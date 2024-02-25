Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: The Armenian Armed Forces fired at positions in the direction of Nakhichevan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused the Armenian Armed Forces of shelling Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This is reported on website departments.

“On February 24, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Hyderabad,” the Ministry of Defense said.

They clarified that the shelling was conducted towards the Sadarak region from positions located near Arazdeyan.

Earlier, on February 16, the Ministry of Defense reported that the positions of the Azerbaijani military, located in the direction of the village of Tezekend, Dashkesan region, came under fire from large-caliber weapons from the village of Gunashli, Basarkechyar region.