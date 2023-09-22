Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov accused Armenia of militarizing Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, accused Armenia of militarizing Nagorno-Karabakh. His words lead RIA News.

“Anti-terrorist measures have demonstrated the scale of militarization by Armenia, contrary to the commitments it took on the basis of the tripartite Declaration to cease all military activities against Azerbaijan and withdraw forces from internationally recognized territories,” the minister emphasized.

Bayramov said that no state would tolerate an illegal military presence on its territory, so Baku had to take anti-terrorism measures, which is fully consistent with international law and the country’s constitution.

The Foreign Minister clarified that Azerbaijan stopped systematic attempts by Armenia to establish the status quo through the illegal use of force.

On September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed about the start of local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku subsequently suspended the operation and provided Yerevan with a draft peace agreement.