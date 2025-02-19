The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has pledged to eliminate the succession tax in his community in 2025 if he manages to carry out this year’s budgets. For this reason, he has put the focus on Vox, for being the training with which he took until just seven months ago. “It would be incomprehensible that we do not get it”the Aragonese has pointed out in an act held in Madrid.

