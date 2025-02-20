That The voice of the Aragonese community is heard in Brussels. That is one of the objectives set by the president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, after being a member of the European Committee of the Regions since Thursday.

It is an opportunity that for Azcón should serve to The strategic issues of Aragon have “a special focus”. In fact, during his speech, he has already put some of them on the table as is the case of all the capacity and potential in industrial and logistics and, also, military.

Precisely, in the latter field, the president of Aragon has delved into the defense sector within the one working on the creation of a hub, based in the Aragonese community. For Azcón, this activity is fundamental and especially within this context in which the European Union has to make “fast and intelligent decisions. Investing in defense is investing in security and peace“

Azcón explained in the European Committee of the Regions the existing military contingent in Aragon, one of the largest in Spain, as well as its strong industrial base. He has also alluded to the capture of investments in the data industry last year, which total 33,000 million euros. However, despite these figures, Azcón has indicated that Aragon has not been receiving a large investment in defense industry.

And, in order to carry out this activity, he has alluded to that is being implemented with the City of Zaragoza and the Government of Spain In order to take advantage of all that potential and “demonstrate that we want to be participants in that European defense policy.”

The president of Aragon has also highlighted the importance of Aragon being present at the European Committee of the Regions within this new mandate that starts.

It is an opportunity “to be part of the political engine of the European Committee of the Regions” and to “put on the political agenda the issues that interest Aragon and the Aragonese.” Within these issues, for example, he has alluded to pending rail connections to start, as well as environmental aspects related to the water.

Energy

Energy has been another of the central axes. An issue that the president of Aragon has also addressed with the president of the Commission of Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament, Borys Budka, in order to show the importance of increasing investment in the Electric power distribution networks. Precisely, it is a key issue for Aragon to facilitate the arrival of more investments to the Aragonese community and the whole of the national territory.

In this meeting he explained the projects that are being carried out to implement the Artificial intelligence In administration to reduce bureaucratic terms in 350,000 procedures every year and streamline and facilitate the work of public employees.

New mandate

The incorporation of the president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, as a member of the European Committee of the Regions derives from an agreement within the Spanish delegation, formed with Galicia and Castilla-La Mancha, which has three positions within the Table composition.

Azcón will exercise this position Until June 2026. From this date the vice presidency of the advisory body will occupy, in addition to being vice president of the table and chief and coordinator of the Spanish delegation Until September 2027. The agreement between the delegation has been derived to the committee for what has been adopted in full without the need to vote.