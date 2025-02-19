Aragon caught around 40,000 million euros in investments, mainly, data encent and with the Stellantis and Catl battery gigafactoría. A global figure that in the next few days can increase. The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has advanced that “within a few days” an investment in the autonomous community of billions of euros will be announced again.

During his speech at the informative breakfast of New Economy Forum, Azcón has not entered more details of this new investment, although he has suggested that It could be a company with activity linked to technology.

“Aragon is fashionable. It is the autonomous community that captured more investments throughout 2024, some investments that we hope to continue receiving in 2025 and that motivate economic growth, which is what generates prosperity,” he added.

And the objective is that “our economy grows so that we can provide quality public services, because without economic growth there is no health education or social services,” he said.

“In Aragon we have the opportunity to reinvent ourselves, since We are protagonists of a new era of progress From the hand of the greatest revolution in the history of humanity, which is the Data Industry Revolution“

Azcón has praised the “privileged location” of the region when attracting these investments, as well as the energy and natural resources that can seduce different companies, in addition to “climate and political stability”, which “makes us people to trust. “

“There is a government willing to help solve problems,” said Azcón, who has also recognized the “merit” of former Aragonese president Javier Lambán in the “development” of renewable energies in the region.

In this line, he has deepened that The challenges are “convincing the Government of Spain that we need a greater investment in the energy transport network and ensure that these technological investments generate a technological ecosystem in our community. “

On the tax incentives in Aragon, Azcón believes that “there is still a lot of travel” to continue lowering taxes in the region, claiming its goal of eliminating during the year 2025 the Inheritance Tax in Grade II. “Technological industries do not want subsidies, they want time,” he clarified.

Fiscal Policy Council

The Aragonese president has also talked about the Debt condonation That the Government will raise to the Autonomous Communities in the Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy (CPFF) next week, rejecting this Quita of the Deficit proposed by the Ministry of Finance because it believes that it is a “stratospheric error.”

Under his point of view, the approach of debt forgiveness is “lie” because what the government proposes is to pass the debt of the communities to the general administration of the State, which he defines as a “subrogation.”

In any case, Azcón He has rejected a “common front” of communities in this Fiscal Policy Councilalthough he does believe that the reform of the regional financing system must be undertaken as soon as possible.

On a row, the president of Aragon has defended a compensatory fund of 87 million of euros for the region for the calculation of the adjusted population, suggesting that the PP will support an initiative that has submitted in Congress to claim this amount to the Ministry of Finance.