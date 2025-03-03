“The projects of Amazon Web Services They go to return water to Aragon“. With this phrase, the president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has summarized, the impact of the three initiatives that the technological company in the Aragonese community will boost, specifically, in the Water Network of Huesca, the Zaragoza Water Management System and in the agricultural sector, with a global investment of 17.2 million euros.

“Today is an important day because it is visible what the arrival of Amazon Web Services” means, which has made the largest investment in technology in Aragon in years, Azcón said, referring to the 36,000 million euros that the community has captured in the technological field within the global amount of more than 40,000 million investment.

“The differential impact will not only be seen in economic transcendence, but also social and environmental. We talk a lot about the transformation of these investments, but” these three projects is what makes AWS investment is what makes the project more differential. “

AWS has announced on the day Tech4water These three projects with which the company ratifies the message it launched with its arrival, which revolves around the return of water to Aragon.

“Water savings in the different projects will be an environmental pointer”, in addition to having “a positive impact on our communities and for the entire basin,” said the president of Aragon.

Azcon during his speech at the closing of this technological day in Zaragoza, has also indicated the importance of combat misinformation around data centers. A line of action within which AWS is holding meetings with organizations and municipalities, among other entities, to explain water consumption and its positive impact projects in the environmental environment.

In addition, the president has put the focus on the need for greater awareness of the importance of water in communities both in the present and in the future.

The meeting has been used by the Aragonese president to show that Water problems in Aragon are not related to data centersbut they are historical. In this sense, he has alluded to three reservoirs that are paralyzed: Yesa of 1,000 cubic hectometers, Mularoya of 120 cubic hectometers and Almudévar with 170 cubic hectometers. “Not even the water pact works have been executed“, apart from denouncing delays that he has described as” unjustified. “

“If the works are done” and they are launched, “we have the possibility of consuming water that will improve the well -being of the Spaniards” but, to save water, “we must measure”, which in turn is key to invest in efficiency projects “water.

In this line, he highlighted the next calls that will be launched so that the municipalities can carry out works. Specifically, it is expected to allocate More than 2 million euros of Next Generation funds for 2025 in order for the localities with water losses to be priority in investment in water efficiency.

In addition, he has indicated that from the Aragonese Institute of Water (IAA), 230 municipalities are being done to install counters and gain efficiency in water management.