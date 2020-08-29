Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov reported about the blocking of his YouTube channel, calling the incident revenge on the part of the United States for supporting the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Azarov considers the blocking of his channel to be a manifestation of political censorship, which “has long become a trademark of the Google leadership: there, with a ruthless hand, they clean out everything that is not in Washington’s interests.”

The former Ukrainian Prime Minister recalled that earlier YouTube had closed the channels of such news agencies as FAN, Newsfront, Russia 24 Crimea, as well as the accounts of dozens of Ukrainian and Russian bloggers, who, he said, gave a different point of view on events in Ukraine , in Syria and other “hot spots”.

Azarov noted that his account was closed after an interview with the Belarusian ONT TV channel was posted in it, in which he declared his support for Lukashenka and “told, using the example of Ukraine, what the victory of the opposition could turn out to be for the residents of Belarus”.

According to Azarov, now the majority of Ukrainians “regret the victory of the Maidan, but it is impossible to rewind time.”

“The Belarusians should look into their future – today it is clearly visible on the example of Ukraine, yesterday a flourishing, but today a devastated and devastated country,” the ex-head of the Cabinet wrote.

Recall earlier Azarov declared that Ukraine has finally become a “banana republic”.