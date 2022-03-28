After the crisis of tears and the Indian Wells knockout, the Belarusian also retired to Miami and announced that she would stop for a while. Lucia seeks the company with Saville (direct Supertennis)

Azarenka in the midst of a personal crisis. Between tennis and private life, the Belarusian player left the field in the match against the 16-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, who thus reached the second round, incredulous. Vika, already last week in Indian Wells had been the protagonist of a difficult moment, bursting into tears during the match with Rybakina, also in the 3rd round, and losing suddenly. Immediately after, Azarenka was then unsubscribed from all social networks: “I’m so sorry” she said several times to the judge. She, the former number 1 in the world, she had said she was “annihilated” by the pain for the victims of the war before starting the tournament, to which she had been admitted, like the Russian players, without a flag. See also F1 | Gasly: ​​"My priority is to return to Red Bull"

In the match against Fruhirtova, Azarenka said she felt unwell and needed a doctor then, without waiting for the doctor to arrive, she got up from her chair and withdrew. Vika then made it known that she wanted to take a break from tennis: “The last few weeks – said the player, who in the past years had had to face a legal battle for custody of her son – have been extremely stressful from a personal point of view. Not I didn’t even have to go out on the pitch but I wanted to try, because the crowd helps me and gives me energy. I wanted to try and it was a mistake. I hope that taking a break can help me come back stronger. ”

Baby Fruhvirtova and the others – Linda Fruhvirtova thus became the youngest player to reach the round of 16 in Miami after Maria Sharapova and Tatiana Golovin in 2004: “I don’t know what happened in the end – said the teenager – but it was an honor to play with her”. Iga Swiatek also passed the turn, fresh from number 1 in the virtual world, who overtook the American Brengle 6-0 6-3. Now for the Polish Coco Gauff the obstacle. Petra Kvitova also advances, who overcame Lauren Davis 7-5 6-1. See also Rafael Nadal, with a firm step at the Australian Open

Bronzetti at 5pm – And today it’s up to Lucia Bronzetti who plays the first round of a 1000 in her career. Around 5 pm Italian time (live on Supertennis) she will face Daria Gavrilova, n.249 WTA and in her draw thanks to a wild card, which has chosen to use the surname of her husband, the Australian tennis player Luke Saville. The Australian player also benefited from a retirement, that of the Czech Katerina Siniakova, number 53 in the world.

