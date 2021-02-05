Victoria Azarenka continues ahead in the Grampians Trophy although she struggled to overcome the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, who he beat in the super tie-break of the third set (the WTA established this criterion after the suspension of Thursday’s matches).

Azarenka, who won 6-4 in the first set, was surprised by Putintseva in the second set (1-6) and also suffered in the super tie-break to win 11-9 and thus seal her pass to the quarterfinals, where she will now face the Estonian Anett Kontaveit (she beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands by a double 7-5).

The big surprise of the day was the defeat of Belinda Bencic. The Swiss, second favorite for the title (first after the loss of Andreescu) could not with the Romanian Sorana Cirstea who won 7-5 and 6-2 and that in the quarterfinals she will see the American Ann Li, who beat Veronika Kudermetova (7-5 ​​and 6-3).

They will also star in a beautiful duel in the quarterfinals Maria Sakkari and Angelique Kerber. The Greek easily beat Canadian Leylah Fernández (double 6-2), while Kerber also beat Ons Jabeur (double 6-4) in two sets. The quarterfinals were completed by the duel between Jennifer Brady (6-1, 6-4 to Marta Kostyuk) and the Czech Barbara Krejcikova, who surprised the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (4-6, 6-2 and 10-6).

Grampians Trophy results and draw.