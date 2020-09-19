Highlights: Bahubali Ramakant Yadav, former Samajwadi Party MP, is living in fear at this time

Ramakant Yadav has written a letter to the Governor of UP, seeking protection.

Ramakant Yadav got withdrawn Y-class security after leaving BJP

Azamgarh

Former Samajwadi Party MP Bahubali Ramakant Yadav is living in awe at the moment. The former MP fears that the miscreants may kill him, so Ramakant Yadav has written a letter to the Governor, seeking protection. It has also claimed that the miscreants caught in the area of ​​Tarwan police station with AK-47 cartridges were plotting to kill them.

Ramakant Yadav was in the BJP till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If the party did not give him a ticket in 2019, he joined the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bhadohi. Ramakant Yadav was withdrawn from the Y category security after he quit the BJP. Recently, Ramakant Yadav joined the Samajwadi Party. Former MPs have consistently accused the government and administration of neglecting security.

‘Criminals seeking protection of power want to commit murder’

Ramakant Yadav claims that he can be attacked anytime. Some criminals who enjoy the protection of power want to kill them. Now Ramakant Yadav has written a letter to the Governor saying that he has been an MP from Azamgarh four times and MLA from Phulpur four times. Currently they are not given any government protection. Because of this, people of criminal tendency are trying to kill him equally. However, it is not appropriate to mention his name.

Yogi government’s U-turn on ‘5-year contract’ and ‘retirement in 50 years’, see top-5 news

Former MP claims people caught in Tarwan were plotting murder

Ramakant Yadav said that the political people of the district who give protection to criminals also remain a threat. Said that those arrested in Mahuari village of Tarwan police station area on September 5, 2020 with AK-47 and cartridges were plotting to kill him (Ramakant Yadav). The former MP claims that any untoward incident can happen to him so his security system is necessary.