Highlights: The condition of the girl victim of rape in Azamgarh is critical

Needs surgery, BHU Varanasi referred

DM told- The accused has been arrested

Azamgarh

Azamgarh Rape, a victim of rape in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, has been referred to Varanasi after her condition is critical. District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said that the accused has been arrested and strict action will be taken.

Giving information about this, the DM said, ‘The rape accused had to go to the victim’s house. He also has a shop near the village. He has been arrested by imposing strict sections against him. The child needed pediatric surgery, for which BHU has been referred. His condition is improving.

A 20-year-old girl was raped along with an eight-year-old girl in a village in Jeyanpur area of ​​Azamgarh. The girl’s mother has lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station. The mother says that the accused Danish is their neighbor and he took the girl to her house on the pretext of bathing.

Azamgarh rape accused arrested

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the girl’s mother. In this case, the accused has been arrested. After Hathras in UP, rape incidents have come to light in Balrampur, Azamgarh, Bulandshahar and Fatehpur within the last 24 hours.